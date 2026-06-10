PRF apreende mais de 150 kg de maconha em caminhonete na BR-163, em Eldorado

Na última terça-feira (9)A Polícia Rodoviária Federal (PRF) apreendeu 156 quilos de maconha e 400 gramas de haxixe, em Eldorado, no sul de Mato Grosso do Sul.

A droga foi localizada durante fiscalização na BR-163, em uma caminhonete ocupada por dois homens. Na vistoria, os agentes encontraram fardos de entorpecentes no porta-malas do veículo.

Segundo a PRF, os suspeitos informaram que pegaram a carga em Ponta Porã e que o destino seria o município de Bombinhas, em Santa Catarina.

Eles foram presos e encaminhados à Polícia Civil de Eldorado, junto com o material apreendido.

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