PRF apreende mais de 150 kg de maconha em caminhonete na BR-163, em Eldorado

Dois homens foram presos após abordagem; carga seria levada de Ponta Porã (MS) até Santa Catarina
Na última terça-feira (9)A Polícia Rodoviária Federal (PRF) apreendeu 156 quilos de maconha e 400 gramas de haxixe, em Eldorado, no sul de Mato Grosso do Sul.
A droga foi localizada durante fiscalização na BR-163, em uma caminhonete ocupada por dois homens. Na vistoria, os agentes encontraram fardos de entorpecentes no porta-malas do veículo.
Segundo a PRF, os suspeitos informaram que pegaram a carga em Ponta Porã e que o destino seria o município de Bombinhas, em Santa Catarina.
Eles foram presos e encaminhados à Polícia Civil de Eldorado, junto com o material apreendido.
Acesse as redes sociais do Estado Online no Facebook e Instagram.
©2024 - O Estado Online. Todos os Direitos Reservados.
|Cookie
|Duração
|Descrição
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.