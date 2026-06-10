PRF apreende quatro toneladas de maconha em caminhão abandonado em Ponta Porã

Veículo foi encontrado às margens da BR-463 durante fiscalização de rotina; motorista não foi localizado
Na última terça-feira (9), a PRF (Polícia Rodoviária Federal) apreendeu cerca de 4 mil quilos de maconha em Ponta Porã, na fronteira de Mato Grosso do Sul.
Durante fiscalização na BR-463, os agentes encontraram um caminhão parado às margens da rodovia com um pneu estourado. O condutor não estava no local e, apesar das buscas, não foi localizado.
Ao se aproximarem do veículo, os policiais perceberam forte odor de droga, o que motivou uma vistoria mais detalhada.
No compartimento de carga, foram encontrados fardos de maconha e skunk. O material foi apreendido e encaminhado às autoridades competentes.
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