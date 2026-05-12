Operação em Nioaque termina com apreensão de drogas e prisão de suspeitos

Uma operação realizada na manhã desta terça-feira (12) resultou na prisão de suspeitos investigados por envolvimento com o tráfico de drogas em Nioaque.

As equipes cumpriram mandados de busca e prisão em um imóvel localizado na região central da cidade, apontado pelas investigações como possível ponto de venda de entorpecentes.

Durante as buscas, foram apreendidas porções de crack, cocaína e maconha, além de dinheiro, aparelhos celulares e uma máquina de cartão.

Os suspeitos foram levados para a delegacia e permanecem.

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