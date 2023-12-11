Motorista fica em estado grave após colisão em Trevo

Uma mulher, cujo nome e idade não foram divulgados pela polícia, foi socorrida em estado grave para o Hospital da Vida após um acidente na BR-163, no trevo de acesso ao Potreirito, em Dourados. O incidente ocorreu por volta das 15h deste domingo (10).

De acordo com informações obtidas pelo Dourados News no local, a mulher, que conduzia um Fiat Uno, teria entrado na contramão ao fazer a rotatória, colidindo com um veículo Corsa.

Com o impacto, a condutora sofreu ferimentos graves e foi resgatada por uma equipe da CCR, concessionária responsável pela via, para a unidade hospitalar. Até o momento, não há detalhes sobre os outros ocupantes dos veículos envolvidos na colisão.

O Corpo de Bombeiros e a Polícia Rodoviária Federal prestaram apoio a ações no local.