Motorista fica em estado grave após colisão em Trevo

Leia mais:
Semana começa com tempestades em MS e temperaturas acima de 30°C
Uma mulher, cujo nome e idade não foram divulgados pela polícia, foi socorrida em estado grave para o Hospital da Vida após um acidente na BR-163, no trevo de acesso ao Potreirito, em Dourados. O incidente ocorreu por volta das 15h deste domingo (10).
De acordo com informações obtidas pelo Dourados News no local, a mulher, que conduzia um Fiat Uno, teria entrado na contramão ao fazer a rotatória, colidindo com um veículo Corsa.
Com o impacto, a condutora sofreu ferimentos graves e foi resgatada por uma equipe da CCR, concessionária responsável pela via, para a unidade hospitalar. Até o momento, não há detalhes sobre os outros ocupantes dos veículos envolvidos na colisão.
O Corpo de Bombeiros e a Polícia Rodoviária Federal prestaram apoio a ações no local.
Leia mais:
Semana começa com tempestades em MS e temperaturas acima de 30°C
©2022 - O Estado Online. Todos os Direitos Reservados.
|Cookie
|Duração
|Descrição
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.