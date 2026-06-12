Polícia encontra 130 quilos de cocaína em pneu de caminhão durante fiscalização

Na última terça-feira (9), uma fiscalização na MS-376, em Batayporã, terminou com a apreensão de 130 quilos de cocaína. O entorpecente estava escondido em um caminhão abordado durante uma ação de rotina.

Na vistoria, os agentes perceberam que o pneu estepe do veículo tinha peso acima do normal. Ao abrirem o compartimento, localizaram 56,7 quilos de cloridrato de cocaína e 74,1 quilos de pasta base, totalizando a carga apreendida.

O caso foi encaminhado à delegacia da Polícia Federal em Dourados, onde seguirá sob investigação.

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