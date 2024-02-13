Homem foge de perseguição policial até porta de casa

perseguição
Foto: reprodução

Um homem em Dourados foi conduzido à DEPAC e teve sua moto apreendida após uma perseguição policial na tarde desta terça-feira (13). De acordo com as autoridades, o indivíduo estava pilotando a motocicleta quando avistou a presença da polícia na área. Ele acelerou o veículo e tentou fugir dos policiais.

A perseguição teve início, e ao chegar em sua residência, o homem adentrou apressadamente em seu quintal, sendo posteriormente detido e levado à delegacia.

Interrogado sobre os motivos da fuga, o homem alegou que o fez por não estar portando seus documentos, não possuir CNH e não portar o documento do veículo.

 

