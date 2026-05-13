Condenado por importunação sexual, homem de 72 anos vai preso em Coronel Sapucaia

Ação ocorreu durante operação de apoio ao cumprimento de ordens judiciais em aberto; homem foi encaminhado à delegacia após ser localizado
Na última terça-feira (12), equipes da DERF (Delegacia Especializada de Repressão a Roubos e Furtos) realizaram diligências no âmbito da Operação Protetor Divisas e Fronteiras – Programa Brasil Contra o Crime Organizado.
O trabalho teve como objetivo localizar pessoas com mandados de prisão em aberto. Durante a ação, no bairro Vila Nova, em Coronel Sapucaia, foi encontrado um homem de 72 anos identificado pelas iniciais J.E.D., que tinha mandado de prisão expedido após condenação por importunação sexual.
Ele foi levado à Delegacia de Polícia de Coronel Sapucaia para os procedimentos legais, onde permanece.
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