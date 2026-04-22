Conta de luz mais cara: Aneel aprova reajuste de 12,11% na energia de MS a partir de hoje

Os consumidores de energia elétrica em Mato Grosso do Sul devem preparar o bolso para o aumento que está por vir, após a Aneel (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica) aprovar ,na manhã desta quarta-feira (22), o reajuste tarifário anual de 2026 para a Energisa. O aumento médio aprovado foi de 12,11%, um salto considerável em comparação ao reajuste do ano anterior, que foi de apenas 1,33%. As novas tarifas entram em vigor a partir da publicação da decisão oficial, prevista para este mês de abril.

O impacto será sentido de formas diferentes, dependendo do tipo de consumo:

Consumidores residenciais (baixa tensão): O aumento médio será de 11,98%. Especificamente para as residências de baixa renda, o índice fixado foi de 11,75%.

Indústrias e grandes comércios (alta tensão): o reajuste médio será de 12,39%.

O percentual foi aprovado pela Aneel (Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica) por unanimidade durante a 8ª RPO (Reunião Pública Ordinária) e já começa a valer.

Por que o aumento considerável?

De acordo com o relatório da ANEEL, diversos fatores pesaram na hora do cálculo. Os principais vilões foram os encargos setoriais (taxas usadas para custear políticas do setor elétrico) e os custos com a transmissão e compra de energia.

Um ponto de destaque é o aumento na CDE (Conta de Desenvolvimento Energético), que sozinha impactou o índice em 2,73%, devido a novos orçamentos e mudanças na legislação de subsídios.

O reajuste foi aprovado por unanimidade pelos diretores da Aneel e o aumento deve impactar as 1,17 milhão de unidades consumidoras atendidas pela Energisa em Mato Grosso do Sul.

Agora, as novas tarifas permanecerão válidas até abril de 2027.

Confira as redes sociais do Estado Online no Facebook e Instagram