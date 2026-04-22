Conta de luz mais cara: Aneel aprova reajuste de 12,11% na energia de MS a partir de hoje

Foto: divulgação/internet
Foto: divulgação/internet

A porcentagem muda confirme o tipo de rede; o aumento médio para residências, baixa tensão, será de 11,98%

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