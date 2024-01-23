Confira os indicados ao Oscar 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ e ‘Pobres Criaturas’ lideram indicações

Na expectativa da comunidade cinematográfica e dos amantes da sétima arte, os indicados ao Oscar 2024 foram anunciados nesta terça-feira, 23 de janeiro. A 96ª edição da prestigiosa premiação da Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas promete reconhecer os destaques da produção cinematográfica mundial, com a cerimônia marcada para o dia 10 de março.

O filme “Oppenheimer” lidera com 13 indicações, tornando-se o mais indicado nesta edição do Oscar. Além disso, a cantora Billie Eilish conquistou sua segunda indicação ao Oscar na categoria “Best Original Song” pela música “What Was I Made For?”.

Um dos destaques desta edição é o filme “Poor Things”, que conquistou incríveis 11 indicações ao Oscar 2024, incluindo categorias de peso como Melhor Filme, Melhor Direção e Melhor Atriz. Além disso, o renomado diretor Martin Scorsese alcançou a posição de diretor vivo mais indicado na história do Oscar, consolidando sua brilhante carreira com mais uma indicação por “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Pela primeira vez na história, três dos 10 filmes indicados para Melhor Filme foram dirigidos por mulheres, um marco significativo para a representatividade na indústria:

– Justine Triet por “Anatomia de uma Queda”

– Greta Gerwig por “Barbie”

– Celine Song por “Vidas Passadas”

Uma das maiores polêmicas que surgiu com o anúncio dos indicados foi a ausência de Margot Robbie na categoria de Melhor Atriz por sua atuação em “Barbie”. Esta escolha, segundo alguns críticos, ressalta a precisão das críticas feitas por Greta Gerwig em relação ao filme. A diretora não recebeu indicação na categoria de Melhor Direção, apesar de “Barbie” ter sido reconhecido com 8 indicações. Outra polêmica é também a não indicação de Leonardo DiCaprio pelo filme de “O Assassinato da Lua das Flores” Dirigido por Christopher Nolan.

Confira os Indicados ao Oscar 2024:

MELHOR FILME

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

OSCAR DE MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

OSCAR DE MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

OSCAR DE MELHOR SOM

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

OSCAR DE MELHOR MONTAGEM

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

OSCAR DE MELHOR ATRIZ

Annette Bening , “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

OSCAR DE MELHOR ATOR

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

OSCAR DE MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

OSCAR DE MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO

O Menino e a Garça

Elementos

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Homem-Aranha: Através do Aranhaverso

OSCAR DE MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL

American Fiction

Indiana Jones

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

OSCAR DE MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL

The Fire Inside, “Flamin’ Hot”

I’m Just Ken, “Barbie”

It Never Went Away, “American Symphony”

Wahzhazhe, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

What Was I Made For?, “Barbie”

OSCAR DE MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

America Ferrera, “Barbie”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

OSCAR DE MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL

Anatomy of a Fall

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

The Holdovers

OSCAR DE MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

OSCAR DE MELHOR MAQUIAGEM E PENTEADO

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

OSCAR DE MELHOR FIGURINO

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

OSCAR DE MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Para conduzir a noite de gala, Jimmy Kimmel retorna como apresentador do Oscar pelo quarto ano consecutivo. Sua presença carismática e o humor afiado prometem manter a tradição de edições anteriores, elevando ainda mais as expectativas para a cerimônia que celebrará o melhor do cinema em 2024.

A cerimônia acontecerá às 20h (Horário de Brasília) no Brasil no site oficial do Oscar.

