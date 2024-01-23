Confira os indicados ao Oscar 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ e ‘Pobres Criaturas’ lideram indicações

Na expectativa da comunidade cinematográfica e dos amantes da sétima arte, os indicados ao Oscar 2024 foram anunciados nesta terça-feira, 23 de janeiro. A 96ª edição da prestigiosa premiação da Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas promete reconhecer os destaques da produção cinematográfica mundial, com a cerimônia marcada para o dia 10 de março.
O filme “Oppenheimer” lidera com 13 indicações, tornando-se o mais indicado nesta edição do Oscar. Além disso, a cantora Billie Eilish conquistou sua segunda indicação ao Oscar na categoria “Best Original Song” pela música “What Was I Made For?”.
Um dos destaques desta edição é o filme “Poor Things”, que conquistou incríveis 11 indicações ao Oscar 2024, incluindo categorias de peso como Melhor Filme, Melhor Direção e Melhor Atriz. Além disso, o renomado diretor Martin Scorsese alcançou a posição de diretor vivo mais indicado na história do Oscar, consolidando sua brilhante carreira com mais uma indicação por “Killers of the Flower Moon”.
Pela primeira vez na história, três dos 10 filmes indicados para Melhor Filme foram dirigidos por mulheres, um marco significativo para a representatividade na indústria:
– Justine Triet por “Anatomia de uma Queda”
– Greta Gerwig por “Barbie”
– Celine Song por “Vidas Passadas”
Uma das maiores polêmicas que surgiu com o anúncio dos indicados foi a ausência de Margot Robbie na categoria de Melhor Atriz por sua atuação em “Barbie”. Esta escolha, segundo alguns críticos, ressalta a precisão das críticas feitas por Greta Gerwig em relação ao filme. A diretora não recebeu indicação na categoria de Melhor Direção, apesar de “Barbie” ter sido reconhecido com 8 indicações. Outra polêmica é também a não indicação de Leonardo DiCaprio pelo filme de “O Assassinato da Lua das Flores” Dirigido por Christopher Nolan.
Confira os Indicados ao Oscar 2024:
MELHOR FILME
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
OSCAR DE MELHOR DIREÇÃO
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
OSCAR DE MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
OSCAR DE MELHOR SOM
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
OSCAR DE MELHOR MONTAGEM
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
OSCAR DE MELHOR ATRIZ
- Annette Bening , “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
OSCAR DE MELHOR ATOR
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
OSCAR DE MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
OSCAR DE MELHOR FILME DE ANIMAÇÃO
- O Menino e a Garça
- Elementos
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Homem-Aranha: Através do Aranhaverso
OSCAR DE MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
OSCAR DE MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL
- The Fire Inside, “Flamin’ Hot”
- I’m Just Ken, “Barbie”
- It Never Went Away, “American Symphony”
- Wahzhazhe, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- What Was I Made For?, “Barbie”
OSCAR DE MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
OSCAR DE MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
- The Holdovers
OSCAR DE MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
OSCAR DE MELHOR MAQUIAGEM E PENTEADO
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
OSCAR DE MELHOR FIGURINO
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
OSCAR DE MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Para conduzir a noite de gala, Jimmy Kimmel retorna como apresentador do Oscar pelo quarto ano consecutivo. Sua presença carismática e o humor afiado prometem manter a tradição de edições anteriores, elevando ainda mais as expectativas para a cerimônia que celebrará o melhor do cinema em 2024.
A cerimônia acontecerá às 20h (Horário de Brasília) no Brasil no site oficial do Oscar.
Acessa as redes sociais do O Estado Online no Facebook e Instagram
Leia mais: