Motociclista sofre traumatismo craniano após colisão com carro na BR-158

Motociclista é socorrido com traumatismo craniano, depois de sofrer um acidente envolvendo um veículo na BR-158, na noite desta quarta-feira (18), em Três Lagoas, a 338 quilômetros de Campo Grande.
De acordo com informações, o motorista de um Fiat Pálio estava trafegando pela MS-320, onde reside com o casal. O motociclista, por sua vez, seguia em direção a uma oficina situada à esquerda da rodovia.
Ao realizar uma conversão à esquerda sem verificar o retrovisor, o motociclista acabou entrando na frente do Pálio, resultando na colisão. Segundo o site JP News, o motociclista sofreu ferimentos graves, incluindo uma fratura exposta na perna e um traumatismo craniano de grau médio.
Ele foi atendido por uma equipe do Samu (Serviço de Atendimento Móvel de Urgência) e levado ao Hospital Auxiliadora.
