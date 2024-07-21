Joe Biden desiste da candidatura à reeleição

Foto: Divulgação
Foto: Divulgação

O presidente dos Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, informou neste domingo (21), através das redes sociais, que desistiu da candidatura à reeleição.

Ele afirmou que falará à nação com mais detalhes no final desta semana. Veja:

 

