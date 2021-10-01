Is Online Gambling Addiction Possible?

The UK online casinos have to combat a growing addiction problem among online gamblers, and an even greater one among VIP members, which threatens the future profitability of the casinos themselves. This is because in order for VIP members to be successful, all players must be happy with the casinos as they are and there is no room for personal preferences among gambling sites. With such considerations in mind, the UK online casinos are under increasing pressure from concerned government groups, which are demanding tighter controls and limitations on the amount of money that members can win, and also demanding better services for the customers at these casinos. It would seem sensible that all these might be having an adverse effect on the well being of UK online casinos.

One thing that seems to be a main driving force behind the increased threat of UK online gambling addiction is the availability of ‘free’ gambling online. Although this may seem like a good thing, there are two major problems associated with this ‘free’ option. Firstly, there is the undeniable fact that those wishing to play a game online will always want to win that game, and so will never actually risk losing any money. Such a mindset is entirely contrary to the idea of ‘play for fun’ and it certainly doesn’t help those who have an addiction problem to win back lost money. In addition, it can be considered as an obvious invitation for other addicts to prey upon those who have been trapped by gambling online.

There is another factor that appears to be driving the increase in online gambling addiction. That factor is the escalating prices of the games. As is generally the case, the more addictive a game is the higher the prices tend to be. In fact, there are many occasions where the prices are so prohibitive for VIP members that non-members are actually discouraged from playing. In the end of course, those who do have the money to play then often feel cheated as the experience is less enjoyable than desired. Add to that the often difficult task of actually winning and the situation becomes one that can be very hard to get out of.

In addition to these issues, there are some more subtle motivations that contribute uk sports betting not on gamstop to the increasing online gambling problem. For example, many online casino sites have adopted what is known as’self-exclusion’. Self-exclusion is where a player does not wish to gamble at the casino’s table but rather limit themselves to playing only within their online casino account. The logic behind this is simple: if you keep gambling online without having access to the gambling experience itself, then you won’t feel the need to gamble at all.

This works pretty well, until the withdrawal effect hits. Suddenly, all of your bonus money is gone and you are left with essentially the same amount of money as you started with. In many instances, those who adopt this strategy will simply withdraw from the online casino and close their online account. However, by doing this they are in effect locking themselves out of the fun that online gambling has to offer.