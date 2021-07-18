Motorista sofre grave acidente e morre a caminho da UPA Guanandi

Segundo boletim de ocorrência, por volta das 06h30, as autoridades receberam o chamado do acidente e se depararam com a parte frontal do veículo danificada e o airbag acionado. Não havia sinais de frenagem no local e a vítima não usava cinto de segurança.

A vítima chegou a ser socorrida pelo Corpo de Bombeiros, mas a vítima não resistiu aos ferimentos e morreu a caminho da UPA (Unidade de Pronto Atendimento) do Guanandi.