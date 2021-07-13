HBO passa Netflix em indicações ao Emmy 2021

O Emmy 2021 está com as plataformas de streaming no comando. A HBO tem 130 indicações, a Netflix 129 e a Disney+ com 71. Os indicados que lideram a lista é : ‘The Crown’ e ‘The Mandalorian’. Cada um possui 24 indicações. Já o surpreendente “Wandavision” vem logo atrás com 23 indicações.

Ron Cephas Jones (“This is us”) e Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”) anunciaram as indicações nesta terça (13) e a cerimônia acontece no dia 19 de setembro, em Los Angeles, com apresentação de Cedric the Entertainer.

Confira alguns indicados:

Série de drama

”The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This Is Us”

Série de comédia

”Black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15″

“Ted Lasso”

Série limitada

”I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Filme para TV

”Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

Atriz em série de drama

Uzo Aduba – “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman – “The Crown”

Emma Corrin – “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez – “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett – “Lovecraft Country”

Ator em série de drama

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors – “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor – “The Crown”

Rege-Jean Page – “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter – “Pose”

Matthew Rhys – “Perry Mason”

Atriz coadjuvante em série de drama

Aunjanue Ellis – “Lovecraft Country”

Gillian Anderson – “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown”

Emerald Fennell – “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ator coadjuvante em série de drama

Michael K. Williams – “Lovecraft Country”

John Lithgow – “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown”

O-T Fagbenle -, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Max Minghella – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bradley Whitford – “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian”

Chris Sullivan – “This Is Us”

Atriz em série de comédia

Aidy Bryant – “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco – “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney – “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross – “Black-ish”

Jean Smart – “Hacks”

Ator em série de comédia

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy – “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson – “Kenan”

Atriz coadjuvante em série de comédia

Hannah Einbinder -“Hacks”

Aidy Bryant – “SNL”

Kate McKinnon – “SNL”

Cecily Strong – “SNL”

Juno Temple – “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso”

Rosie Perez – “The Flight Attendant”

Ator coadjuvante em série de comédia

Carl Clemons-Hopkins – “Hacks”

Kenan Thompson – “SNL”

Bowen Yang – “SNL”

Brett Goldstein – “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt – “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed – “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Swift – “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser – “The Kominsky Method”

Atriz em série limitada ou filme para TV

Michaela Coel – “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo – “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen – “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet – “Mare of Easttown”

Ator em série limitada ou filme para TV

Paul Bettany – “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant – “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor – “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom, Jr. – “Hamilton”