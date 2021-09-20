Falha técnica faz escapar palavrão de Michel Teló após apresentação de criança no The Voice Kids

michel-telo-1564086019931_v2_900x506

Uma pequena falha técnica da TV Globo resultou em uma gafe para o cantor Michel Teló na edição do The Voice Kids deste domingo (19). Foi possível ouvir um palavrão do artista ao elogiar uma das competidoras da atração.

