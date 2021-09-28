Dois artistas são cotados para substituir Nego do Borel em A Fazenda 13

Escolhido pode entrar no mesmo dia que Lary Bottino.
Expulso de A Fazenda 13 no último sábado (25), Nego do Borel será substituído por outro artista. Para a vaga do cantor, são cotados dois nomes.
Expulso de A Fazenda 13 no último sábado (25), Nego do Borel será substituído por outro artista. Para a vaga do cantor, são cotados dois nomes.
©2021 - O Estado Online. Todos os Direitos Reservados.
|Cookie
|Duração
|Descrição
|cookielawinfo-checbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.