Dois artistas são cotados para substituir Nego do Borel em A Fazenda 13

Nego-2

Escolhido pode entrar no mesmo dia que Lary Bottino.

Expulso de A Fazenda 13 no último sábado (25), Nego do Borel será substituído por outro artista. Para a vaga do cantor, são cotados dois nomes.

Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on telegram

Deixe um comentário

O seu endereço de e-mail não será publicado. Campos obrigatórios são marcados com *