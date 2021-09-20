Bill Araújo aconselha Nego do Borel em A Fazenda 13: “Não deixa o álcool falar”

O cantor revela que se excedeu por saudade da família.

Nego do Borel e Bill Araújo continuam conversando no quarto da sede de A Fazenda 13 nesta tarde de sábado (18). Após o cantor tentar justificar o motivo do surto de madrugada, o ex-BBB aconselha o colega.

