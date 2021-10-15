Band reforça programação e contrata Leandro Hassum para nova atração de humor

Estreia é prevista para o começo de 2022

Band segue investindo em sua grade de programação e terá o ator e comediante Leandro Hassum como sua grande aposta do humor em 2022. Segundo Cleo Guimarães, da Veja, o artista vai comandar um programa semanal, com previsão de estreia para o começo do ano.

