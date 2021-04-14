Vídeo: Parlamento Francês faz piada do Brasil por receitar hidroxicloroquina

frança

O Parlamento Francês fez piada do Brasil por receitar hidroxicloroquina e anunciou como serão as medidas para cidadãos que vierem do espaço brasileiro. veja o vídeo

 

