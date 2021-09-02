Ladrão tenta esfaquear vítima no Coophasul

Ladrão tenta esfaquear vítima no Coophasul. A Polícia fez um trabalho em conjunto para prender o suspeito que foi preso. Ele é um foragido da Justiça.

VEJA AQUI A REPORTAGEM COM o repórter ITAMAR BUZZATA.

