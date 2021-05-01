No dia do trabalhador o Jornal O Estado MS conta histórias de muita luta e força de vontade

Hoje é comemorado o Dia do Trabalhador e para falar de grandes profissionais, nossa equipe conversou com pessoas que se aposentam, mas continuam exercendo suas profissões. Vejam o vídeo.

