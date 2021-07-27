Grêmio faz oferta milionária por Paulinho, sonho corintiano

Grêmio

O Grêmio segue negociando a chegada do volante Paulinho. Nome bastante elogiado pelo técnico Luiz Felipe Scolari, o meio-campista é considerado uma peça importante para o time gaúcho subir de patamar na temporada. E a oferta já estaria na mesa.

Segundo informações da Rádio Grenal, o Grêmio ofereceu um contrato de dois anos e meio para o atleta que irá completar 33 anos neste mês. O salário estaria na casa de R$ 1,2 milhão, com luvas de R$ 2 milhões diluídas no período de contrato.

Paulinho deixou recentemente o Guangzhou Evergrande, da China. Ele chegou a conversar com o Corinthians, clube que defendeu entre 2010 e 2013, mas a negociação inicialmente não avançou. O Fenerbahce, da Turquia, seria outro interessado no meio-campista.

(Com informações Gazeta Esportiva)

