Medina não avança para a final do surf nas Olimpíadas

Medina

O surfista Gabriel Medina não confirmou o favoritismo e caiu nas semifinais do surf na madrugada desta terça-feira (27), nas Olimpiadas de Tokyo 2020. O japonês Kanoa Igarashi somou um 17.00 contra os 16.76 de Medina.

