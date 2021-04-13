Ao vivo: Senado instala CPI da Covid

Crédito: Divulgação

O presidente do Senado, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), faz leitura do requerimento de criação a CPI (Comissão Parlamentar de Inquérito) da covid-19, nesta terça-feira (13), em plenário da Casa Legislativa.

Assista

 

